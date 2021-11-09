e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

It is a privilege for India to host this dialogue, says Ajit Doval dueing NSA-level regional security meeting on Afghanistan India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's AQI under 'very poor' category, residents concerned about rising health risks
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 10:49 AM IST

'Reminds us to reinvigorate ourselves': As #LabhPanchami trends on Twitter; here's significance, muhurat and more

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Unsplash

Representational Photo | Unsplash

Advertisement

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, people across India celebrated the auspicious occasion of Labh Panchami. Labh Panchami, also known as Saubhagya Panchami, Gyan Panchami, and Labh Pancham, is a Hindu festival.

Today, the Lab Panchami Pratah Kala Puja Muhurat was between 06:39 AM to 10:16 AM when people prayed. It is believed that if one performs puja on the day of Labh Panchami, it brings benefit, comfort, and good luck in the life, business, and family of the worshipper.

Especially in the state of Gujarat, Labh Panchami is considered as a highly auspicious festival. The day marks the culmination of Diwali festivities. On this day, after the break taken due to Diwali festivities, most shop owners and businessmen resume their business activities on Labh Pancham.

ALSO READ

Chhath Puja 2021: Date, rituals, significance - Here is all you need to know

On Tuesday, people across India celebrated the holy day with gusto. Many also took to social media to greet fellow netizens.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Every year the same news': Netizens criticise Delhi govt as devotees witness toxic Yamuna water...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 10:49 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal