'Reminds us to reinvigorate ourselves': As #LabhPanchami trends on Twitter; here's significance, muhurat and more

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, people across India celebrated the auspicious occasion of Labh Panchami. Labh Panchami, also known as Saubhagya Panchami, Gyan Panchami, and Labh Pancham, is a Hindu festival.

Today, the Lab Panchami Pratah Kala Puja Muhurat was between 06:39 AM to 10:16 AM when people prayed. It is believed that if one performs puja on the day of Labh Panchami, it brings benefit, comfort, and good luck in the life, business, and family of the worshipper.

Especially in the state of Gujarat, Labh Panchami is considered as a highly auspicious festival. The day marks the culmination of Diwali festivities. On this day, after the break taken due to Diwali festivities, most shop owners and businessmen resume their business activities on Labh Pancham.

On Tuesday, people across India celebrated the holy day with gusto. Many also took to social media to greet fellow netizens.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 10:49 AM IST