Remember the 84 year old Bihar man who took '11' COVID-19 vaccine shot? Sexagenarian German man is on count '87'

Last year, an 84-year-old Bihar man was arrested and later released over his age for having taken 11 COVID-19 vaccine jabs to soothe knee pain. In a recent case, a 61 year old German man got behind the bars for pulled in about 87 doses of the virus vaccine into his blood.

Wait, what? Yes the count hit as large as '87', with a few people yet fearing over to even take a single shot.

A German man has been arrested for taking Covid-19 dose at least 87 times, a local daily Freie Presse reported. The report said his vaccine shot was allegedly paid for by anti-vaxxers who were against universal inoculation and didn't want to get vaccinated.

He was allegedly caught in the act when a health worker recognised him in Dresden, reported DW TV.

According to reports, the man got vaccinated in four different states, and visited three vaccination centres everyday. He presented his name and date of birth but not the health insurance. The health insurance contains all the details regarding your vaccination status.

The case brought to the fore the loopholes in Germany's healthcare system, wherein the medical information is mostly not centrally-stored.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 12:00 PM IST