RejectZomato trends on Twitter after customer was told he 'should know Hindi' to receive refund

Food delivery app Zomato has received backlash on Twitter following an incident which involved a consumer not being able to receive refund just because he did not know Hindi. Vikash, a client from Tamil Nadu said that a Zomato customer service representative informed him that he'should know Hindi.' Vikash later took to Twitter to share the incident where he contacted the Zomato customer support after discovering that one of his order's items was missing. The customer service representative told Vikash that his payment could not be reimbursed since he 'didn't know Hindi.' A screenshot of the communication was also shared along with the customer's tweet which left netizens feeling enraged.

Vikash in his post wrote: 'Ordered food in Zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can't be refunded as I didn't know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer'.

Have a look at Vikash's tweet to know more about the incident:

After the customer's post went viral on social media platforms, the hashtag 'Reject Zomato' began trending in almost no time on Twitter, and was labelled 'inappropriate' by Zomato in response to the tweet.

Have a look at how netizens have reacted to the incident:

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:50 PM IST