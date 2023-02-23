'Really disgusting': Fans back Alia Bhatt over leaked pics, troll paparazzi for invasion of privacy |

Alia Bhatt's photo leak has taken the internet by storm, while celebs stand by the actress, fans too extend support to their star and slam the paparazzi for invading Alia's private space to get some clicks for their publication.

Recently, when Alia was inside her residence two photographers managed to spot her and got her clicked. All done without her consent. After seeing TOI and its portals leak her pictures, she lashed out at the news portal and accused the photographer of invading her privacy.

No sooner, fans took to social media to condemn the publication of the act. The photojournalist who clicked Alia's pictures from the window, identified as Himanshu Shinde, was also slammed by netizens along with noticing the concern of celebrities and their privacy being taken for granted. The incident reminded many of Vamika's (daughter of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli) pictures being leaked by the same news media outlet.

"Pap culture is hitting a new low everyday. They should respect someone's privacy," wrote a user taking it to Reddit, while another said, "100% with Alia on this!" The internet trolled the paparazzi and called the attempt "disgusting" and "shameful."

The photojournalist attracted flak on Twitter as users wrote, "Quite proud of yourself himanshu shinde for making a person feel uncomfortable in their own home?? (sic)"

Check reactions below

Quite proud of yourself himanshu shinde for making a person feel uncomfortable in their own home?? https://t.co/c8AKiqRs5X — J. (@mann_ke_fasane) February 21, 2023

Netizens slam the publication: "Such a shame"

"Extremely shameful and disgusting"

"Wrong on all counts"

"Respect boundaries"