RCB fan shares photo of 'dramebaaz brother'; Pepsi reacts on Twitter

Are you an RCB fan who is cheering for the team that has Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli among others? Here's a tweet that will interest you.

A Twitter user shared a photo of her brother drinking a soft drink (Pepsi) after the match between RCB and LSG, purportedly to not celebrate but calm one's sadness with the drink. She called her brother dramebaaz (drama queen) and said, "RCB lost and he is drinking Pepsi like this." On April 10, Lucknow Super Giants won the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore with one wicket.

The sister seemed to believe that it was more of a celebration drink. However, the carbonated soft drink brand took note of the image that went viral and replied to it. The company's reply came during a victory day for the IPL franchise as RCB defeated Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was also noted that the boy, in a way became the ambassador for Pepsi at the stadium. Sharing a photo of the boy from the cricket ground, holding a "Thank You" placard for the brand, they wrote, "Rise up baby, life is too short to be sad."

Check tweet & replies

Rise up baby, life is too short to be sad! 💙 https://t.co/5NHIc9Gh40 pic.twitter.com/oAFyCFqoQK — Pepsi India (@PepsiIndia) April 15, 2023

Apart from Pepsi, the tweet also attracted the attention of netizens in general. Several people hit the like button, while some also gave it a quote tweet. Those who did the second part were the ones sharing relatable memes on the scenario.

Take a look at some reactions

Close enough but little early 😁😁😁 https://t.co/HMjCI3PTeC pic.twitter.com/DIPXL9yRpT — Janasainiks dangerous than Talibans (@11Rojulu) April 15, 2023