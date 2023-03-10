Ratan Tata on Instagram has 8.5 million followers, but he follows only THIS account | Instagram: Ratan Tata

Business tycoon and philanthropist Ratan Tata has an active social media presence as he often shares anecodotes, and quotes to inspire and motivate youngsters. He also gives a glimpse of his career with some throwback content uploaded online. But did you know that the industrialist who has some millions of followers follows just one account on Instagram and about 27 on Twitter?

Yes, you read that right. Ratan Tata is being talked on the internet for having followed just one Instagram account. Which is that profile being followed on Instagram by Ratan Tata? Any guesses? It is none other than "Tata Trusts" - the page that goes with the bio "Catalysing transformational change in India with a focus on sustainable development through innovation, since 1892."

Tata Trusts on Instagram holds 400+ followers and the account follows back Ratan Tata along with following 31 others.

Tata Trusts, began in 1892 with Jamsetji Tata, the pioneer, visionary and founder of the Tata Group. Their official website reads and reinforces their trust in philanthropy: India’s tradition of philanthropy stems from an age-old value system; a system that underlines the duty of the powerful and wealthy to help those less fortunate than themselves. However, the Tata Group founder Jamsetji Tata, an outstanding patriot who was also known as the 'Father of Indian Industry’, gave a new meaning to the word ‘philanthropy’ in 1892, when he set up the JN Tata Endowment Fund for the higher education of Indians.