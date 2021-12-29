e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 02:04 PM IST

Rapper Badshah thanks netizens for sending speedy recovery wishes towards 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' boy

FPJ Web Desk
Rapper Badshah with 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' sensation Sehdev Dirdo |

The news of 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame singer Sahdev Dirdo getting injured in a road accident has left rapper Badshah, and several fans worried. Taking to Instagram, Badshah requested all to pray for his recovery.

Earlier today, Badshah tweeted, "Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers."

Sahdev, who became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyar', met with the accident on Tuesday. "Sahdev Dirdo had an accident, injuries on his head, unconscious, on his way to the hospital which is a 100 kms away. In touch with his family and friends. I'm there for him. Need your prayers," he wrote on Tuesday.

"Bachpan ka pyar #SahdevDirdo gets injured in a road accident. Praying for his speedy recovery. Get well soon dear," wrote a Twitter user, while another tweeted, "My prayers are with #sahdevdirdo."

Take a look at some recovery wishes and prayers by netizens, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 02:06 PM IST
