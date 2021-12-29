Rapper Badshah thanks netizens for sending speedy recovery wishes towards 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' boy

The news of 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame singer Sahdev Dirdo getting injured in a road accident has left rapper Badshah, and several fans worried. Taking to Instagram, Badshah requested all to pray for his recovery.
Earlier today, Badshah tweeted, "Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers."
Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers 🙏🙏— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 29, 2021
Sahdev, who became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyar', met with the accident on Tuesday. "Sahdev Dirdo had an accident, injuries on his head, unconscious, on his way to the hospital which is a 100 kms away. In touch with his family and friends. I'm there for him. Need your prayers," he wrote on Tuesday.
"Bachpan ka pyar #SahdevDirdo gets injured in a road accident. Praying for his speedy recovery. Get well soon dear," wrote a Twitter user, while another tweeted, "My prayers are with #sahdevdirdo."
Take a look at some recovery wishes and prayers by netizens, right here:
Bachpan ka pyar #SahdevDirdo gets injured in a road accident.— Sajeeta Sarangi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@TripathySajeeta) December 28, 2021
Praying for his speedy recovery. 🙏
Get well soon dear. pic.twitter.com/TYy3awPGst
My prayers are with #sahdevdirdo— Md Shahnawaz Hussain (@Chirpyaman6097) December 28, 2021
Prayers for speedy recovery of #SahdevDirdo #BachpanKaPyaar @Its_Badshah @bhupeshbaghel pic.twitter.com/OQKR4YTIG9— Birendra Bag (@birendrabag0) December 29, 2021
Sending prayers to #SahdevDirdo for a speedy recovery, cannot stop thinking about him & his family. @Its_Badshah please keep us posted on his health. 🙏🙏— Aditi Singh Sharma (@ADTSinghSharma) December 28, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for speedy recovery of #SahdevDirdo, the adorable #BachpanKaPyaar boy.— Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) December 28, 2021
Pray For #BachpanKaPyaar Fame #sahdevdirdo 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/fPehjGYlyt— Brij Kumar (निर्भीक, निष्पक्ष, बेबाक ) (@Brijvaani) December 28, 2021
Fame Sahdev Dirdo Injured in a Road accident.Pray for him🙏😔— Poonam Sharma (@Poonamsharma59) December 29, 2021
Get well soon Sahdev pic.twitter.com/OIJefRTRFo
Hey Allah Save Him#BachpanKaPyaar boy #SahdevDirdo was hospitalised after he got injured in a road accident today.— Journalist Soya (@JournalistSoya) December 29, 2021
We Love You #SahdevDirdo
Proud Boys#BachpanKaPyaar pic.twitter.com/goM7FUz8gN
Bachpan ka pyaar" boy injured in Road Accident— Ramizrajamalik |رمیزراجا ملک (@ramizrajamalik) December 28, 2021
Pray for sahdev #SahdevDirdo #accident #BachpanKaPyaar pic.twitter.com/jtdubNJrJq
