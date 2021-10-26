Rangers legendary manager, Walter Smith dies at 73; shocked fans take to Twitter to share condolence messages

The Ibrox club, Rangers announced the passing of their legendary manager and chairman, Walter Smith on their website this morning. He was 73.

Smith had surgery in March and returned to the public eye last month when he played in a charity golf tournament at Loch Lomond.Smith was named manager of Ibrox in 1991, succeeding Graeme Souness, a former Dundee United and Dumbarton defender. Before leaving at the end of the 1997/98 season and joining Everton, he won 13 major trophies in seven years, including seven league titles in a row.

Before a brief tenure as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant manager at Manchester United, he spent four seasons at Goodison Park.

Smith was named Scotland manager in December 2004 and served for three years before returning to Rangers, where he won eight more trophies before leaving in 2011 after winning the domestic double for the second time.

The sudden passing of the legendary manager has left fans grieving.

Have a look at how netizens have shared condolence messages on Twitter:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 03:44 PM IST