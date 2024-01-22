 Ram Mandir Inauguration: Man Claims Of Quitting Job After Denied Leave On Historic Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralRam Mandir Inauguration: Man Claims Of Quitting Job After Denied Leave On Historic Day

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Man Claims Of Quitting Job After Denied Leave On Historic Day

"I quit my job today. My company GM is Muslim, He denied my leave for 22 Jan (sic)," said Tiwari, triggering an outrage on the platform.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
article-image

While several regions across India have declared a public holiday and offices announced work concessions on January 22, in view of the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, a X post regarding a man denied leave has caught the attention of netizens.

A man named Gagan Tiwari took to social media and claimed that he wasn't granted leave by his general manager on Monday, the day that marked the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmabhoomi. His post went viral after he mentioned quitting his job when denied leave on the historic day.

"I quit my job today. My company GM is Muslim, He denied my leave for 22 Jan (sic)," said Tiwari, triggering an outrage on the platform.

Read Also
VIDEO: 'Ram Aayenge' Sets Trend On Instagram, Netizens Recreate Viral Song With Dance Reels
article-image

Netizens react

Several internet users responded to Tiwari quitting his job over a denied leave. Devotees of Lord Ram praised his decision and remarked that the Lord's blessings would get him a new job soon. People even hailed him as a "Legend."

However, some found it to be a risky decision made in haste. "India amazes me sometimes beyond belief," read a reply, while another said, "Sick leave le lete, job quit karne ki kya zaroorat thi."

Read Also
Maharashtra Declares Holiday For Ram Temple Inauguration On Jan 22; What Will Remain Closed?
article-image

Ram Mandir Inauguration

Earlier on January 22, PM Modi in the presence of several dignitaries, participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Noting the historic day celebrating the opening of the much-awaited temple, several states announced holidays and relaxations including a half-day leave for their staff. Maharashtra also observed a public holiday on the day of the temple opening, leading to many families witnessing the event live at their homes together.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Man Claims Of Quitting Job After Denied Leave On Historic Day

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Man Claims Of Quitting Job After Denied Leave On Historic Day

Ram Aayenge Trend: Netizens Divided Over Viral Video Of Nagpur Teacher Dancing With Students

Ram Aayenge Trend: Netizens Divided Over Viral Video Of Nagpur Teacher Dancing With Students

7 AI-Generated Images Showing Ram Lalla's Return To Ayodhya

7 AI-Generated Images Showing Ram Lalla's Return To Ayodhya

VIDEO: Passengers Play Ram Bhajan In Train, Loudly Recite 'Jai Shree Ram' & Dance In Coaches Raising...

VIDEO: Passengers Play Ram Bhajan In Train, Loudly Recite 'Jai Shree Ram' & Dance In Coaches Raising...

Video: Times Square In New York Celebrates Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha With Grandeur

Video: Times Square In New York Celebrates Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha With Grandeur