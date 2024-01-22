Ram Mandir Inauguration: Man Claims Of Quitting Job After Denied Leave On Historic Day

While several regions across India have declared a public holiday and offices announced work concessions on January 22, in view of the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, a X post regarding a man denied leave has caught the attention of netizens.

A man named Gagan Tiwari took to social media and claimed that he wasn't granted leave by his general manager on Monday, the day that marked the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmabhoomi. His post went viral after he mentioned quitting his job when denied leave on the historic day.

"I quit my job today. My company GM is Muslim, He denied my leave for 22 Jan (sic)," said Tiwari, triggering an outrage on the platform.

Bro I quit my job today. My company GM is Muslim, He denied my leave for 22 Jan. https://t.co/9PXyEjChHQ — Gagan Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@TuHaiNa) January 21, 2024

Netizens react

Several internet users responded to Tiwari quitting his job over a denied leave. Devotees of Lord Ram praised his decision and remarked that the Lord's blessings would get him a new job soon. People even hailed him as a "Legend."

However, some found it to be a risky decision made in haste. "India amazes me sometimes beyond belief," read a reply, while another said, "Sick leave le lete, job quit karne ki kya zaroorat thi."

Ram Mandir Inauguration

Earlier on January 22, PM Modi in the presence of several dignitaries, participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Noting the historic day celebrating the opening of the much-awaited temple, several states announced holidays and relaxations including a half-day leave for their staff. Maharashtra also observed a public holiday on the day of the temple opening, leading to many families witnessing the event live at their homes together.