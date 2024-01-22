Ram Aayenge Trend: Netizens Divided Over Viral Video Of Nagpur Teacher Dancing With Students

A physics teacher from Nagpur, Maharashtra, took the internet by storm earlier this month with her Instagram reel showing her dancing to the trending 'Ram Aayenge' song along with her students. Netizens compared the incident with the Karnataka-based educational institute that caught attention last year as children were seen singing "Mere Allah burai se bachana (Lab pe aati hai dua)" during their mass assembly.

X users triggered outrage on social media by sharing several posts on how bringing religion to school activities must be avoided and not one particular belief must seek consideration. As the teacher was seen making all the students dance along, people called out how such acts resonating with a particular religion were allowed at the school and whether doing so was secular enough.

Taking into account how wearing hijabs was restricted at educational institutes, a principal was suspended for allowing a religious prayer song during the assembly, and many X posts failed to approve this dance reel and sought action against the teacher.

One of the posts read, "Not a good sign for the life of the term 'Secular Democracy' in the Indian administration." "I’m glad that I was born in a different era. Education wasn’t influenced by any religion. Schools and colleges taught us how to be good citizens and love everybody," added another.

However, one can't ignore the fact that the dance reel received praise too. A group of people appreciated the vibrant dance executed in the festival mood and wrote, "Jai Shree Ram."

Some also considered the clip to be one of the best things they watched on the internet that day.