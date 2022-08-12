'Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho': Urvashi Rautela reacts to Rishabh Pant's 'peecha chhor de behen' comment, says 'munni nahi hoon badnam hone'

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant | Instagram

In a recent interview, Urvashi Rautela claimed that once when she had a gig in New Delhi, a person named RP waited for her for several hours in the lobby, but she could not meet him as she was tired. While she refused to mention the full name of 'RP', fans speculated that she was talking about none other than cricketer Rishabh Pant, whom she was once rumoured to be dating.

When the 'RP' comment surfaced on social media, the wicketkeeper-batsman took to reply. He took to Instagram story and wrote, "Picha chorho behen", seemingly taking a dig at

Reacting over Pant's 'behen' jibe, the actress took to wish him on Rakshabandhan. She wrote, "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball 🏏. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee

#Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho."

Urvashi had reportedly claimed in the past that she was dating the cricketer, however, the latter denied it and even blocked her on social media.

Read Also Did cricketer Rishabh Pant wait for 16 hours to meet Urvashi Rautela?