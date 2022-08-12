e-Paper Get App

'Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho': Urvashi Rautela reacts to Rishabh Pant's 'peecha chhor de behen' comment, says 'munni nahi hoon badnam hone'

In a recent interview, Urvashi Rautela had claimed that one 'RP' waited for her and gave 16-17 missed calls on her phone. Since then a discussion between Rishabh Pant and the actress can be seen weaving on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant | Instagram

In a recent interview, Urvashi Rautela claimed that once when she had a gig in New Delhi, a person named RP waited for her for several hours in the lobby, but she could not meet him as she was tired. While she refused to mention the full name of 'RP', fans speculated that she was talking about none other than cricketer Rishabh Pant, whom she was once rumoured to be dating.

When the 'RP' comment surfaced on social media, the wicketkeeper-batsman took to reply. He took to Instagram story and wrote, "Picha chorho behen", seemingly taking a dig at

Reacting over Pant's 'behen' jibe, the actress took to wish him on Rakshabandhan. She wrote, "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball 🏏. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee
#Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho."

Urvashi had reportedly claimed in the past that she was dating the cricketer, however, the latter denied it and even blocked her on social media.

Read Also
Did cricketer Rishabh Pant wait for 16 hours to meet Urvashi Rautela?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViral'Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho': Urvashi Rautela reacts to Rishabh Pant's 'peecha chhor de behen' comment, says 'munni nahi hoon badnam hone'

RECENT STORIES

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian remains on ventilator

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian remains on ventilator

Mumbai blog: Metro 3 Aarey depot speeding to April 2023 deadline

Mumbai blog: Metro 3 Aarey depot speeding to April 2023 deadline

Things an Indian student learnt while studying in the UK

Things an Indian student learnt while studying in the UK

Mumbai: Man drowns in Mahim creek, body found; another feared dead

Mumbai: Man drowns in Mahim creek, body found; another feared dead

National award-winning playback singer Shivamoga Subbanna dies at 83

National award-winning playback singer Shivamoga Subbanna dies at 83