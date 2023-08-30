Raksha Bandhan 2023: Delhi Schoolgirls Tie Rakhi To PM Modi | ANI

Celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan, female students from schools in Delhi tied rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Traditionally, the special occasion is observed by sisters tying rakhis to their brothers who would often stand by their side for support, protection, and care. In a video shared on X, it was seen that the schoolgirls chose to mark the festival with PM Modi, considering him as their safeguarding brother. WATCH VIDEO

Gujarat women celebrate the festival with a huge PM Modi cut-out

Women from different religious backgrounds and communities tied rakhis to the prime minister's cut-out placed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Speaking to the media about their style of observing Raksha Bandhan, they said, "We tie rakhi to Modi ji every year on Rakshabandhan. It is a sacred festival of brother and sister. Just like brother protects her sister, we expect Modi ji to take care of the safety of all the women of the country."

Gujarat women celebrate the festival with a huge PM Modi cut-out | ANI

PM Modi wishes people on Raksha Bandhan

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi earlier today said, "Happy Rakshabandhan to all my family members. This auspicious festival of Rakshabandhan, dedicated to the unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, is a sacred reflection of our culture. I wish, this festival deepens the feeling of affection, harmony, and harmony in everyone's life (translated from Hindi)." He extended his warm greetings to the people of the country on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan.