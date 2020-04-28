'Rajinikanth playing Frisbee': After Pentagon spots UFOs, Twitter erupts with memes and jokes

On Monday, the Pentagon released three unclassified videos that show US Navy pilots encountering what appears to be unidentified flying objects.

The videos released by the Department of Defense show what the pilots saw during training flights in 2004 and 2015. In the statement, DOD said that one video was taken in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015. These were circulated in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017, it added.

However, netizens have come up with hilarious jokes after #UFO trends on Twitter.

"The Pentagon is going to feel mighty silly when they find out that the #UFOs were just Rajinikanth playing frisbee," a user wrote.