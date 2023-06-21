Heavy Rains Again Waterlog Gurugram; AAP Slams Ruling BJP Govt Over Poor Management And No Readiness For Monsoon |

Heavy rainfall lashed out in parts of Haryana and resulted in waterlogging in Gurugram. This made people raise eyebrows about the government's readiness for monsoon. While citizens took to social media to highlight the inconvenience faced due to waterlogging on busy roads in the city, the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana also took a dig at the poor management by the ruling BJP government.

AAP questions BJP govt's readiness for monsoon

AAP shared a video of Gurugram troubled with waterlogged roads which made it difficult for riders as well as pedestrians to commute, and said, "Such visuals from the state's most modern region of Gurugram surface every monsoon season and go viral across the country. Citizens want to know whether the administration has any responsibility (translated)."

WATCH VIDEO

About the viral video

In the video shared by the party on Twitter, originally posted by a news agency, people were seen getting off their vehicles (especially two-wheelers) and walking along with them on the roadway instead of riding through the flooded route. Many people were seen pulling their socks up to walk to the path with umbrellas and backpacks.

More visuals from rainfall-hit Gurugram surface online

Not only did the political party question the ruling government but also the locals did. "In one rain, Haryana govt get exposed," read a tweet made in this regard. "Hopeless governance," said another.

Sharing visuals from the rainfall-hit region, people tried to draw the attention of authorities to look into the matter and improve the infrastructure facilities equipping it for the monsoon. Meanwhile, a person mocked the scenario and tweeted, "Gurugram celebrating world yoga day with waterlogasana (sic)."

Check reactions

