'Rain, rain go away': Shocked Twitterati post videos of flooding in Bhubaneswar due to almost 200 mm rainfall in just 24 hours

Bhubaneshwar received 119.1 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30pm, leading to flooding in the city. Officials from the BMC had to deploy police to keep people from accessing the flooded area. Even areas with new roads and drainage improvements went under due to the incessant rains. There was flooding in the shopping malls and government quarters.

The 119.1 mm of rain on Sunday was the second heaviest in the recent decade. Bhubaneswar had 126 mm of rain on September 25, 2019. Several residential and commercial areas were completely flooded. Teams from the BMC and the Odisha Fire Service were deployed in all the major spots using pumps to dewater the flooded regions. The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued a red warning in six coastal districts over the next two days. In the next 12 hours, low-pressure regions over the Bay of Bengal are expected to consolidate into a depression, leading to much heavier rains in the city, as per the IMD reports.

“Breaches in drain embankments in the city have been reported. However, the flooding problem did not last for long in front of Iskcon temple as work is continuing there and the staff were also deployed to take necessary action immediately,” Municipal Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Sanjay Kumar Singh told The Indian Express.

Netizens who were frightened about the situation, took to Twitter to share videos of various areas in the city. Have a look:

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 01:45 PM IST