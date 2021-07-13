'Rain makes everything perfect': Monsoon brings relief from heat for Delhi; netizens share photos and videos

The national capital received rains Tuesday morning bringing relief to people from the ongoing spell of scorching heat as the Southwest Monsoon arrived in the city after much delay.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature dropped to 25.2 degrees Celsius after the rains. It was 27 degrees Celsius Monday.

The maximum temperature Tuesday is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, few notches below the high of 37.7 degrees Celsius recorded Monday.

However, the relative humidity Tuesday morning was at a high of 100 per cent.

"Monsoon has arrived in Delhi, although after much delay. It was initially expected to hit here late June," an IMD official said.

In 2002, the monsoon had reached Delhi on July 19. This monsoon is the most-delayed in the city since then.

Even though late, rain has finally reached Delhi and citizens are overjoyed. After all, romanticising rain is our hobby, right?

People across Delhi took to social media today to express their happiness at the monsoon showers. Many shared beautiful pictures of rain captured from their windows.

If your Tuesday is going lazy so far, these pictures will definitely put you in a happy mood.

Here you go!