Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 02:28 PM IST

Rain lashes parts of Odisha ahead of cyclone Gulab's landfall; netizens share photos and videos

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Unsplash

Rainfall activity started in Odisha's southern and coastal regions on Sunday morning in the wake of cyclone 'Gulab', which is likely to make landfall between Gopalpur and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh around midnight, the India Meteorological Department said.

The cyclone, the second to hit the state in four months, lay centered about 140 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 190 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam, it said. The current speed of the system is 18 kmph.

The Odisha government has already mobilised men and machinery, and launched an evacuation drive in seven identified districts in the southern parts of the state.

As many as 42 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 24 squads of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with about 102 teams of fire brigade personnel, have been dispatched to the seven districts.

Ganjam is expected to be severely affected by the cyclonic storm, and 15 rescue teams have been deployed in that area alone, Jena said.

Besides, 11 fire service units, six teams of the ODRAF and eight of the NDRF are on standby for emergency purposes, he said.

Over the next three days, the sea condition will be rough to very rough and fishermen in Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have been asked to not venture into east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

People have already started posting visuals of the rainfall on social media as they anxiously await the cyclone.

Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

