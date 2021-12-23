PV Narasimha Rao Death Anniversary : Leaders, netizens pay tribute to 'the father of economic reforms'

Born in a small village near Karimnagar (now in Telangana) PV Narasimha Rao or Pamulaparti Venkata Narasimha Rao served as the prime minister of India between 1991 and 1996. He is best known for introducing revolutionary economic reforms that liberalised the Indian economy.
After Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in May 1991, the Congress (I) Party chose Rao as its leader at the age of 70, and he became India’s 10th prime minister after the general elections in June. Before becoming India's prime minister, Rao represented Andhra Pradesh in the Lok Sabha. He also served as the foreign and home minister under Rajiv Gandhi tenure.
Narasimha Rao, along with his Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, is responsible for leading India through a turbulent period and pulling the country out of economic darkness.
As India observes Narasimha Rao's 17th death anniversary today, Political leaders and netizens remembered the contributions of the former Prime Minister and poured in their respects and tributes for him.
