PV Narasimha Rao Death Anniversary : Leaders, netizens pay tribute to 'the father of economic reforms'

Born in a small village near Karimnagar (now in Telangana) PV Narasimha Rao or Pamulaparti Venkata Narasimha Rao served as the prime minister of India between 1991 and 1996. He is best known for introducing revolutionary economic reforms that liberalised the Indian economy.

After Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in May 1991, the Congress (I) Party chose Rao as its leader at the age of 70, and he became India’s 10th prime minister after the general elections in June. Before becoming India's prime minister, Rao represented Andhra Pradesh in the Lok Sabha. He also served as the foreign and home minister under Rajiv Gandhi tenure.

Narasimha Rao, along with his Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, is responsible for leading India through a turbulent period and pulling the country out of economic darkness.

As India observes Narasimha Rao's 17th death anniversary today, Political leaders and netizens remembered the contributions of the former Prime Minister and poured in their respects and tributes for him.

Have a look:

Humble homage to Former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao ji on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/oTCRR9vPFW — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 23, 2021

My humble tributes to former Prime Minister Shri PV Narasimha Rao ji on his death anniversary. His contribution to the nation shall always be remembered. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 23, 2021

भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री पी. वी. नरसिंह राव जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर श्रद्धासुमन।



My tributes to former Prime Minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao Ji on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/wNKkgoXBrX — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) December 23, 2021

I pay homage to former PM & statesman Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his death anniversary. A popular politician, he was keenly interested in Indian philosophy, culture, learning languages & writing poems in Telugu & Hindi. pic.twitter.com/sYK6mB9qH5 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 23, 2021

Tributes to Shri PV Narasimha Rao on his Punyatithi. A great scholar and veteran administrator, he led the nation at a crucial juncture of our history. The nation is grateful to him for his outstanding service. pic.twitter.com/03GPR6vnQ0 — Dilip Saikia (@DilipSaikia4Bjp) December 23, 2021

On His Punya Tithi, I bow down to pay my respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Sri P V Narasimha Rao.



The "Father of Indian Economic Reforms", PVN Garu will forever be remembered for the way He rescued our Nation. pic.twitter.com/dmPXU1yyJC — Uddeshya Thakur (@UddeshyThakur16) December 23, 2021

Paying tribute to "Father of Indian Economic Reforms" former Prime Minister Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao on his Punyatithi. The nation will always remember him for his social reforms and administrative skills.#pvnarasimharao pic.twitter.com/AfYQECaTyK — INC- Gottigere Block (@GottigereInc) December 23, 2021

Heartfelt Tribute to the Former Prime Minister of India, Architect of Economic Liberalization & Father of Indian Economic Reforms "P V Narasimha Rao" on his Death Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/2GZt7UECiK — Ajoy Bairagi (@ajoy_bairagi) December 23, 2021

One of the greatest prime minister of India PV Narasimha Rao#PVNarsimhaRao — Shri Patel (@ShriPat01680791) December 23, 2021

Tributes to a great scholar and veteran administrator, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his death anniversary.

The nation is grateful to him for his outstanding service.#PVNarsimhaRao pic.twitter.com/kyzNBaJBLz — Dr. Vishal Garg (@DrVishalGarg3) December 23, 2021

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:58 AM IST