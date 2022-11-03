Pushpa style smuggling: Over 2,000 liquor bottles were being smuggled by stuffing them in wooden doors in Delhi, watch video

Watch: Pushpa style smuggling, over 2,000 liquor bottles were being smuggled by stuffing them in wooden doors in Delhi | FPJ

Two persons, Roshan Rai and Sarvjit Singh, were arrested near Rohini in Delhi on Thursday for attempting to smuggle over 2,000 bottles of liquor into Bihar by hiding them inside wooden doors, the police said.

The outer North district police seized 2,112 bottles, six wooden doors, and a tempo as the two smugglers were taking the bottles from Delhi to Bihar on a tempo by stacking them inside wooden doors. They were intercepted by a police team near Rohini, which seized the bottles, and arrested the accused.

The bottles were neatly stacked inside hollow doors. The police had to use chisels and hammers to get them out.

Watch the video below, posted by a Twitter user:

The video is captioned, "Pushpa" style smuggling..2000 liquor bottles were smuggled inside wooden doors, the consignment was going to Bihar where liquor is ban. Delhi police caught the package. Liquor ban is a total failure in Bihar, liquor is easily available throughout the state on just a phone call.

"The bottles were so cleverly concealed, a normal person would never suspect that something illegal was underway," said a Delhi police official.

The two accused confessed to the police that they have been smuggling illegal liquor into Bihar for a long time. Further investigations are underway, the police said.