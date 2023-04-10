 Punjab:Dowry demand ends up in chairs, utensils, & punches thrown at each other at a wedding in Fazilka; watch video
The video posted on Twitter has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Punjab: People thrashing each other with chairs and utensils at the wedding venue | Twitter

Indian weddings and chaos go hand in hand. But the chaos at a wedding in Pujab's Fazilka village got really out of hand when a clash broke out between the families of the bride and the groom over the dowry demand.

The video posted on Twitter with the caption, "Clash broke out over dowry demand at a wedding ceremony in Punjab's Fazilka," has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the people can be seen thrashing each other with chairs inside the wedding venue. Later, the fight moves out in the open, where both sides are seen hitting each other with cooking utensils and footwear.

