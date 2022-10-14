Punjab: Beauty contest in Bathinda promises winner NRI groom; organisers arrested

Beauty contest posters in Bathinda |

Beauty contest posters were put up across public places in Bathinda and advertised that the winner of the contest will get a chance to marry a non-resident Indian (NRI) settled in Canada. The posters also specified that the beauty contest was only open to women belonging to general caste. Punjab police have arrested organisers of the beauty contest.

By Wednesday morning, the contest ad had gone viral on social media, sparking backlash. Many people called the phone number provided on the posters to register their objection but found the number had been switched off.

As per reports, police in Bathinda arrested Surinder Singh and Ram Dyal Singh, the organisers of the beauty contest, on Thursday evening. They were booked under sections 501 (printing matter known to be defamatory), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) 109 (an offers or bribe as a reward for some favour in the exercise of an official function) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 6 of Indecent Representation of Women Prohibition Act and Section 3 of Punjab prevention of defacement of property Act.

Punjab BJP secretary Sukhpal Singh Sra also wrote to Bathinda SSP to demand strict action against the accused. “We feel there is something indecent in all this. Also, exploitation of girls cannot be ruled out. The police need to look into the matter,” he said, noting that the organisers could be exploiting the eagerness of people to settle abroad by advertising marriage to an NRI as the prize.