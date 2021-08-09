'Pulp Fiction called. They want their outfit back.': Kim Kardashian's attire at 'Donda' listening party is Twitterati's new meme material

Amid divorce from Kanye West, American TV personality Kim Kardashian West recently travelled to Atlanta with her kids so they could attend their father's second 'Donda' listening party.

According to sources, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been flying her and West's four kids from Los Angeles to Atlanta so they can spend time with their dad.

At the listening party, Kardashian's attire grabbed all the attention and went viral and triggered a meme fest on social media. The American socialite tweeted pictures of herself from the party wearing a full black Balenciaga jumpsuit and mask.

In the pictures, Kardashian can be seen wearing knee-length boots, a long-sleeve top paired with skintight pants, and a full-face-covering mask with narrow slits for her eyes and mouth at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Have a look.