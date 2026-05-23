'Proud Or Shameful?' 3 Indian Army Officers Survive Cheetah Helicopter Crash Near Leh, Take Selfie After Sustaining Minor Injuries

Three senior Indian Army officers escaped with injuries after a military helicopter from the ageing Cheetah fleet crashed in Ladakh’s rugged Tangste region near Leh earlier this week. The incident, which took place on May 20, has once again raised concerns over the continued use of the decades-old helicopters in extreme high-altitude operations.

Senior Army officers injured in Ladakh crash

The helicopter was carrying a Lieutenant Colonel, a Major, and Major General Sachin Mehta, who currently serves as the General Officer Commanding of the Army’s 3 Infantry Division.

According to officials, the Lieutenant Colonel and the Major were operating the single-engine helicopter when it went down in the mountainous terrain of eastern Ladakh. All three officers sustained injuries but survived the crash despite the difficult weather and terrain conditions common to the region.

The Army has ordered an official investigation to determine the exact reason behind the crash.

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Viral selfie after crash draws attention online

Soon after news of the incident emerged, a photograph of the three officers sitting on rocks near the wreckage began circulating widely on social media.

The selfie, reportedly clicked by Major General Mehta after the crash, showed the officers conscious and composed despite the damaged helicopter behind them. Many social media users described their survival as nothing short of miraculous considering the dangerous altitude and isolation of the crash site.

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Cheetah helicopters under scrutiny again

The latest accident has renewed debate around the reliability and safety of the Indian Army’s ageing Cheetah helicopters, which entered service in the 1970s.

Originally based on the French Aérospatiale SA 315B Lama design, the Cheetah helicopters are known for their ability to operate in extremely high-altitude regions such as Siachen and Ladakh. The aircraft played a crucial role during Operation Meghdoot in 1984 and have long been used for troop movement, reconnaissance, casualty evacuation, and supply missions in difficult Himalayan terrain.

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However, the fleet has also been linked to several crashes over the years, leading to concerns from defence experts and retired officers about maintenance challenges and operational fatigue.

Army gradually replacing old fleet

To modernise its light helicopter fleet, the Indian armed forces have started inducting the indigenous Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The LUH has been designed specifically for operations in high-altitude areas and is expected to replace both the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters in phased deployment. Reports suggest the Army has already placed orders for limited-series-production variants of the aircraft.

The new helicopter reportedly offers improved speed, better payload capacity, enhanced safety systems, and modern avionics tailored for Himalayan missions.