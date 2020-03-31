'Proof that education is no measure of intelligence': Twitter hails Odisha's migrant workers who have self-quarantined themselves outside village

12 migrant workers from Pipalguda in Kalahandi, Odisha who had returned from Kerala have self-quarantined themselves outside their village. After returning from Kerala they went to a hospital for COVID-19 test and they tested negative.
However, in a commendable move, which shows that people around the country and even in the rural areas are aware of the severity and the threat posed by the COVID-19 infection, the workers decided to self-quarantine themselves to protect their family.
Twitter hailed the migrant workers for the self-awareness and the decision they took amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world, claiming 37,877 lives and infected 788,039 globally so far.
A Twitter user wrote, "This is such a Thoughtful & intelligent gesture to protect their family members & entire village. Should be done in other States too." While another user said, "Wow !! If entire India has 50% awareness of this , especially those NRIs who had quarantine orders yet went out and created a mess , we wouldn’t have to have #21daysLockdown."
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, former MP from Kalahandi and Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das said that the contractors refusing to support the migrant workers during the lockdown phase was the reason why they were being forced to return to their native villages.
"It is quite saddening that the contractors have let go of the workers, despite repeated requests by the government. I urge the contractors to provide for the cash, food and other needs of the workers who they take with them," Das told ANI.
Hundreds of migrants, a majority of whom are daily wage workers started rushing on foot to their native places from different states amid uncertainty over their livelihood following the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.
India has so far recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases as on Monday night. So far, 32 people have died of COVID-19.
(With ANI inputs)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)