Promise Day: Laugh out loud with these memes

'Promise Day’, February 11, plays a vital role in making the relationship even stronger. This day of Valentine's Week is a major milestone for couples as they make promises to each other about responsibilities, commitments, and much more.

Valentine's Week is a romantic week for people in love, but for all the singles out there, this week is just like any other week.

As Promise Day is being celebrated today, many people have taken to Twitter to share hilarious memes.

Here are some memes that will make you laugh out loud.

When a boy promised my folks that he will marry me: #promiseday pic.twitter.com/zrj36gigVo — 🆂🅰🅽🅹🆄 🆃🅷🅰🅺🆄🆁 (@GalOutOfControl) February 11, 2023

Me reading last years #promiseday conversation that my Ex and i sent to each other. pic.twitter.com/uPSIBk9IJc — Meme Killer😜 (@Ash_Bhi) February 11, 2023

