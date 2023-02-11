e-Paper Get App
HomeViralPromise Day: Laugh out loud with these memes

Promise Day: Laugh out loud with these memes

Check out some hilarious memes on social media on Promise Day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

'Promise Day’, February 11, plays a vital role in making the relationship even stronger. This day of Valentine's Week is a major milestone for couples as they make promises to each other about responsibilities, commitments, and much more.

Valentine's Week is a romantic week for people in love, but for all the singles out there, this week is just like any other week.

As Promise Day is being celebrated today, many people have taken to Twitter to share hilarious memes.

Here are some memes that will make you laugh out loud.

Read Also
Promise Day: Wishes, Greetings, GIFs to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Promise Day: Laugh out loud with these memes

Promise Day: Laugh out loud with these memes

Sid-Kiara's wedding picture records highest likes on Instagram! Beats Vicky-Katrina and Alia-Ranbir

Sid-Kiara's wedding picture records highest likes on Instagram! Beats Vicky-Katrina and Alia-Ranbir

Shocking ! Man receives bread packet with live rat trapped inside from Blinkit, company apologises

Shocking ! Man receives bread packet with live rat trapped inside from Blinkit, company apologises

North Korea: 'Neck lace' or 'Nuke Lace'? Kim Jong Un’s wife's missile pendant goes viral

North Korea: 'Neck lace' or 'Nuke Lace'? Kim Jong Un’s wife's missile pendant goes viral

Meet Julie, Romio, Honey, Rambo; India's pawsome rescue team for quake-hit Turkey

Meet Julie, Romio, Honey, Rambo; India's pawsome rescue team for quake-hit Turkey