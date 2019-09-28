Professor holding student's baby in class wins thousands of hearts online

Twitter users poured their love for a professor who did a three-hour-long class while holding her student's baby. The student couldn't find a baby-sitter to look after her baby while she was in class, so she brought the child to class.
Anna, a twitter user posted a picture of the professor who is also her mother, carrying the baby in a back-hump style while giving a lecture in class. The tweet was posted on the 20th of September and has been liked 57.4 k times and retweeted 11.3 K times.
The picture has won a ton of love on Twitter and people have posted some wonderful comments on the post. In fact the post is flooded with comments about how much students love Professor Cisse.
“A true and compassionate educator. We need more people like your mom teaching. Blessings on you both!” says a Twitter user. “Your mother was the absolute BEST anatomy professor I’ve ever had!” says another.
