Professor holding student's baby in class wins thousands of hearts online

Twitter users poured their love for a professor who did a three-hour-long class while holding her student's baby. The student couldn't find a baby-sitter to look after her baby while she was in class, so she brought the child to class.

Anna, a twitter user posted a picture of the professor who is also her mother, carrying the baby in a back-hump style while giving a lecture in class. The tweet was posted on the 20th of September and has been liked 57.4 k times and retweeted 11.3 K times.