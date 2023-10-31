Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi | PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi was trolled for her reaction to the Apple alert issue on Tuesday. The politician who claimed to have been using the brand for two decades caught the attention of netizens for the time period since mentioned. People wondered how he was an Apple user for the last 20 years if the phones were first launched only in 2007, making it twenty only in 2027. Internet users shared laughter emojis while taking a dig at her statement which suggested her usage four years before the phones were introduced in the market. Check reactions

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Apple Alert Issue

Earlier in the day, several opposition leaders of different political parties including Shashi Tharoor, Raghav Chadha, Mahua Moitra, Asaduddin Owaisi and others alleged that their Apple devices have been the victim of alleged hacking. The leaders shared the screenshot of the warning received on their Apple devices.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts

"I've been an Apple user for the last 20 years, but never have I ever received a message warning about a state-sponsored attack," she told PTI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I wish to bring to your immediate attention an alert I have received from Apple, warning me that there have been attempts to breach my phone through a targeted attack by state-sponsored hackers. I have every reason to take this matter seriously and urge you to investigate who, within the 'state,' is engaged in attempting to access my phone and monitor my activities, which is a clear abuse of their authority," the politician was quoted in news reports.