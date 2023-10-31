 Priyanka Chaturvedi Trolled: Netizens Ask How Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Used Apple Even Before Its Launch In 2007 After She Says "Using It Since 20 Years"
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralPriyanka Chaturvedi Trolled: Netizens Ask How Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Used Apple Even Before Its Launch In 2007 After She Says "Using It Since 20 Years"

Priyanka Chaturvedi Trolled: Netizens Ask How Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Used Apple Even Before Its Launch In 2007 After She Says "Using It Since 20 Years"

Internet users shared laughter emojis while taking a dig at her statement which suggested her usage four years before the phones were introduced in the market.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi | PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi was trolled for her reaction to the Apple alert issue on Tuesday. The politician who claimed to have been using the brand for two decades caught the attention of netizens for the time period since mentioned. People wondered how he was an Apple user for the last 20 years if the phones were first launched only in 2007, making it twenty only in 2027. Internet users shared laughter emojis while taking a dig at her statement which suggested her usage four years before the phones were introduced in the market. Check reactions

Apple Alert Issue

Earlier in the day, several opposition leaders of different political parties including Shashi Tharoor, Raghav Chadha, Mahua Moitra, Asaduddin Owaisi and others alleged that their Apple devices have been the victim of alleged hacking. The leaders shared the screenshot of the warning received on their Apple devices.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts

"I've been an Apple user for the last 20 years, but never have I ever received a message warning about a state-sponsored attack," she told PTI.

"I wish to bring to your immediate attention an alert I have received from Apple, warning me that there have been attempts to breach my phone through a targeted attack by state-sponsored hackers. I have every reason to take this matter seriously and urge you to investigate who, within the 'state,' is engaged in attempting to access my phone and monitor my activities, which is a clear abuse of their authority," the politician was quoted in news reports.

Read Also
Priyanka Chaturvedi, Tharoor, Owaisi & Oppn MPs Share Apple Screenshots Of Messages About...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Priyanka Chaturvedi Trolled: Netizens Ask How Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Used Apple Even Before Its...

Priyanka Chaturvedi Trolled: Netizens Ask How Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Used Apple Even Before Its...

'Sukoon Kho Gaya Hai Mera': Mumbai Police Gives Epic Reply To Girl Looking Out For Peace

'Sukoon Kho Gaya Hai Mera': Mumbai Police Gives Epic Reply To Girl Looking Out For Peace

Halloween 2023: Netizens Share Memes & Scary Greetings To Mark The Occasion

Halloween 2023: Netizens Share Memes & Scary Greetings To Mark The Occasion

Halloween 2023: Mumbai Police Says No To 'Scare-O-Meter' While Reminding People About Road Safety

Halloween 2023: Mumbai Police Says No To 'Scare-O-Meter' While Reminding People About Road Safety

WATCH: Kili Paul Enjoys Trending Song 'In Heaven There Is No Beer' With His Friends; Video Goes...

WATCH: Kili Paul Enjoys Trending Song 'In Heaven There Is No Beer' With His Friends; Video Goes...