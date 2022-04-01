Press here for robot to serve you a burger! World's first ever 'Burger Vending Machine' launched

The world's first-ever burger vending machine has been launched in Jersey City, New Jersey which promises to serve hot and yummy burgers in just six minutes.

Will a robot walk your way to serve a burger? Not actually, but the machine is fully automated to prepare and present the food.

The burgers prepared by the vending machine are priced at just USD 6.99 or approximately Rs. 530. The inbuilt robot mechanism uses a five-step process similar to restaurants, that is, toasting the buns, grilling the patty, dispensing the selected condiments, and assembling everything together. The machine has currently been installed in Newport Centre, a mall in New Jersey. The founding members have plans to expand its reach to airports, colleges, offices, and even military bases, according to Fox29.

The RoboBurger company, that is behind this, was founded in 2019 by Audley, Dan, and Andy, 3 people with a passion for engineering, robotics, and delicious burgers as stated on their official website.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 04:56 PM IST