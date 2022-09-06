e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch Video: Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Watch Video: Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

During the journey on Monday, the heavily built woman with high blood pressure was struggling with labour pain but made it to the health centre on time.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
A pregnant woman in Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya was carried on a makeshift bamboo stretcher for five kilometre to a hospital. |

On September 6, a 36-week pregnant woman in Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya was unable to get an ambulance or a vehicle. She was carried on a makeshift bamboo stretcher for five kilometre to a hospital where she delivered a healthy girl, an official said.

During the journey on Monday, the heavily built woman with high blood pressure was struggling with labour pain but made it to the health centre on time.

"Volunteers from Jalilum village took turns to carry the patient for nearly five kilometres as there was no vehicle or ambulances there," Dr C Lyngdoh, in charge of Patharkhmah Community Health Centre, told PTI.

She delivered a baby girl weighing a little over four kilograms at the CHC and both are fine, Lyngdoh said.

A video of the woman being carried on the makeshift stretcher went viral on social media, with people criticising the administration.

Have a look at the video:

The video was posted by NHM Meghalaya with the caption: Community Members from Jailum #Ribhoi, came forward and volunteer to carry the pregnant woman to the Health Centre using a makeshift stretcher. The pregnant woman was also accompanied by the #MLHP of Umsong #HWC & reached the health facility safely @CMO_Meghalaya @JamesSangma1

Admin

The road between Jalilum and the health centre is in bad condition for several years, an elder from the village said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Watch Video: Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Ganeshotsav 2022: Heritage turns vanilla milkshake tetra packs into 6 feet-tall modak

Ganeshotsav 2022: Heritage turns vanilla milkshake tetra packs into 6 feet-tall modak

Separated elephant calf nursed by residential school kids, villagers in Karnataka

Separated elephant calf nursed by residential school kids, villagers in Karnataka

Top Ed-tech firm CEOs, family members commute in tractors amidst Bengaluru floods; watch viral...

Top Ed-tech firm CEOs, family members commute in tractors amidst Bengaluru floods; watch viral...

Wait, what? Man cooks chicken in coffee machine

Wait, what? Man cooks chicken in coffee machine