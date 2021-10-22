'Praying for his long and healthy life': PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and others take to Twitter to extend birthday greetings to Amit Shah

As Indian Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah turns 57, leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, Rajnath Singh and others took to Twitter to extend their warm wishes. PM Modi on Friday greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 57th birthday, and lauded his contribution to the BJP and the government.

Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. I have worked with Amit Bhai for several years and witnessed his outstanding contributions to strengthen the Party and in Government. May he keep serving the nation with the same zeal. Praying for his good health and long life." Born in Gujarat in 1964, Shah has long been a close aide of Modi and was a minister in his government in Gujarat before becoming the BJP president in 2014 after the party stormed to power at the Centre. He joined the Modi government as home minister after it took charge for a second term in 2019.

Have a look at how Indian pelicans have taken to Twitter to wish the honourable Home Minister on his 57th birthday:

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:27 AM IST