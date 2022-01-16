e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,71,202 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 7,743
Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

'Practice what you preach': Dr. Faheem Younus shares 5 learned lessons after 'Omicron got him'

IANS
New Delhi: As the Omicron variant-triggered Covid waves sweep the globe, Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) in the US has shared some key lessons after he got infected with the strain after just one "maskless" family gathering.

He said that Omicron got him two weeks ago even though he has been around Covid patients over 1,000 times in two years and didn't get infected due to masks/PPE.

"But was exposed for 2-days at a maskless family gathering and COVID got me. So yes. Masks work. Wear an N95 or KN95 if you can," he advised on Twitter.

Among the lessons he shared on Twitter late on Saturday was to "remember your end" and to first "comply with science and then follow your heart".

"COVID or no COVID, think of your own mortality, often. It (mortality) puts everything in perspective and allows us to make brave, meaningful decisions. Herd immunity is good; herd mentality is bad," he said in a twitter thread.

Younus also said that practice what you preach.

"I didn't need monoclonal antibodies, steroids, antibiotics or paxlovid etc. Symptomatic therapy (that I've shared many times before) was enough. Definitely didn't use ivermectin, HCQ, zinc. Protocols for severe disease are different," he informed.

"Know your risk tolerance. Get boosted, wear a KN/N95 mask. If COVID still gets you, you'll likely fully recover," he added.

The doctor said that vaccines do work.

"You know the vaccine+booster did its job when the patient is back to work after 5-days (with a mask:) and telling his story on Twitter instead of fighting for his life on a ventilator. I thank vaccines. I thank God," said Younus.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
