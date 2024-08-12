Porsche Owner Catches Differently-Abled Auto Lover Clicking Selfie With His Luxury Car, Takes Out Phone To Check Photo Before Doing THIS

Differently-abled man enjoys Porsche ride | Instagram

A differently-abed man was seen getting caught by a luxury car owner when he was clicking pictures with his parked Porsche. When the owner came towards the roadside to start his car, he saw a man leaning on the vehicle's bonnet and posing for selfies. The owner soon took note of the situation and interacted the auto lover, who tried to flee from the spot.

The entire incident was recorded on camera. It showed the auto enthusiast posing next to the luxury car and clicking selfies with it. Soon, when the owner approached and caught the man doing so, he tried to run away out of fear. However, the owner was identified as influencer Seenu Malik, who took note of the man's love for cars and offered him a ride in his Porsche. Yes, it was probably the differently-abled person's dream come true moment.

Watch video

Differently-abled man enjoys Porsche ride

After taking a look at the selfies the man clicked with his yellow Porsche, he asked if he could help him click some more. Soon, the man was made to sit inside and enjoy a ride.

Video goes viral on Instagram

This video of Malik bringing some joy to the differently-abled auto lover was uploaded by the influencer on social media earlier this August. It is now going viral on Instagram and has attracted millions of views on the content-sharing platform. More than 13 million people hit the like button and praised Malik's heartwarming gesture towards the differently-abled man.