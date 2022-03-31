Pooja Sharma aka Mumbai local's 'Rekha' grooves to 'Dholida' from Gangubai Kathiawadi; video goes viral

Those who travel via Mumbai local trains might have often come across people of the LGBTQ++ community, either blessing commuters, seeking monetary aid or bizarre like this dance performance.

In a recent video doing rounds on the internet, we can see Pooja Sharma aka 'Rekha' grooving to garba beat 'Dholida' from Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Soon after seeing the viral clip, people identified their 'Rekha' and brought to notice that she is seen regularly in Mumbai's 7:40 local train (route unstated).

To the unversed, Pooja is known for her dancing skills and adds charm to the occasions of celebrities. Last year in March, Ankita Lokhande had invited the transwoman to her residence on the occasion of the wedding anniversary of parents.

Pooja Sharma, Rekha of Mumbai Local trains.

Seen daily in Mumbai's 7:40 local train, is no less than a celebrity. — HPatil (@himani27) March 30, 2022

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:35 PM IST