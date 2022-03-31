e-Paper Get App
Home / Viral / Pooja Sharma aka Mumbai local's 'Rekha' grooves to 'Dholida' from Gangubai Kathiawadi; video goes viral

Authors

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:39 PM IST

Those who travel via Mumbai local trains might have often come across people of the LGBTQ++ community, either blessing commuters, seeking monetary aid or bizarre like this dance performance.

In a recent video doing rounds on the internet, we can see Pooja Sharma aka 'Rekha' grooving to garba beat 'Dholida' from Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Soon after seeing the viral clip, people identified their 'Rekha' and brought to notice that she is seen regularly in Mumbai's 7:40 local train (route unstated).

To the unversed, Pooja is known for her dancing skills and adds charm to the occasions of celebrities. Last year in March, Ankita Lokhande had invited the transwoman to her residence on the occasion of the wedding anniversary of parents.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:35 PM IST