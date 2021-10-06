POLITICS will make #Hockey suffer: Netizens react as Indian teams withdraw from 2022 Commonwealth Games in England over 'COVID-19 concerns'

India has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games' hockey competition in Birmingham next year, citing COVID-19 concerns and the UK's discriminatory quarantine laws.

India confirmed the withdrawal of its men's and women's teams, a day after England withdrew out of the Junior World Cup, which will be hosted in Bhubaneswar in November. One of the main reasons for the decision was the mandated 10-day quarantine enforced by both governments on visitors from the other country.

President Gyanandro Ningombam of Hockey India informed Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra of the federation's decision. Hockey India reasoned that there is just a 32-day window between the Birmingham Games (July 28-August 8) and the Hangzhou Asian Games (September 10-25), and it couldn't risk sending its players to the United Kingdom, which has been one of the worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The withdrawal of both teams has left netizens confused as they cannot seem to figure out the actual reason for the decision. While some say that the decision was a fitting 'tit for tat' others say the country is getting swayed with emotions and that it will be the Indian hockey team that has to pay the brunt of it all. There were also some who focused on issues totally unrelated to the politics or the Games.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Seriously? The letter states the reason other than what you are highlighting? Their concern is not of COViD but the gap between two games and not having enough time. 🤦‍♂️ — VideshiWithDesiHeart🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@rudhruletap) October 5, 2021

Dont be silly and emotional. — Vincent TV (@VincentTV5) October 5, 2021

Once a legend said

When we decide on emotions then we face two scenarios

Either

we have to reverse our decision

Or

We live with regret.

Let's see which option India will choose — Ali Haider (@peacewithhonour) October 5, 2021

Real reason is something else. Asian games is just a month after commonwealth games. And winning a gold or silver medal in Asian games would mean a direct qualification for #Paris2024. Team needs to be prepared and well rested and in full fitness. — Rahul M Maheswari 🇮🇳 (@rahulsofficial) October 5, 2021

"... England has been the worst *affected*... ". We're not winning over the Brits if we get our spellings wrong 😅😂🙈 — Glenn (@glenn12321) October 5, 2021

Are they also cancelling political rallies or any other gathering? Let's say IPL? — Aadi 🇮🇳 (@kaleAadi) October 5, 2021

Gosh, this entire letter is filled with language errors 😂 — Glenn (@glenn12321) October 5, 2021

Election ho jaenge lekin... — Chhabi 🇮🇳 (@Chhabiy) October 5, 2021

Colonial supremacist mindset answered in their own language. Nice — culefurleben (@culefurleben) October 5, 2021

Cricket, Olympics and IPL can happen anywhere on planet including #UnitedKingdom

But POLITICS will make #Hockey suffer ! — H i m a n s h u Prakash Mehta (@himanshupmehta) October 5, 2021

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:03 AM IST