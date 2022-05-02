e-Paper Get App
Police dog from Pune bows on top of a vehicle bonnet

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

For all the right reasons, a video of a K9 squad dog named ‘Jack’ is making the rounds on social media. The squad dog bows down in the video, while the two police officers salute.

During the May 1 parade to commemorate Maharashtra’s formation, Jack can be seen bowing on the bonnet of a car.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 05:40 PM IST