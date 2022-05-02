Police dog from Pune bows on top of a vehicle bonnet

For all the right reasons, a video of a K9 squad dog named ‘Jack’ is making the rounds on social media. The squad dog bows down in the video, while the two police officers salute.

During the May 1 parade to commemorate Maharashtra’s formation, Jack can be seen bowing on the bonnet of a car.

Thank you 'Jack' for joining your human team members for the 1st May Parade at #PunePolice Shivaji Nagar Headquarters today..Perfect as always!



सूर्याच्या प्रकाश तेजाप्रमाने झळकत, आमच्या #K9 पथकाने 1 मे संचलनात सामील होऊन संचलनाची शान वाढवली आहे.#MaharashtraDay2022 #ThanksJack pic.twitter.com/F7xEDXQE6a — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) May 1, 2022

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 05:40 PM IST