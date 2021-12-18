PM Modi's witty tweet leaves netizens in laughter - here's all you need to know

A witty tweet shared by the Twitter handle of Prime Minsiter Office India read to rhyme in Hindi, "Aaj pure UP ki janata keh rahi hai - UP plus Yogi, bahut hai upYogi... (Today entire population of UP says that UP plus Yogi, is very beneficial...)". This tweet soon went viral attracting comments by netizens.

According to PTI, the tweet was not just restricted tosocial media but also delivered in the PM's address at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, as he lays down the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh today around 1PM. The Ganga Expressway was approved on November 26, 2020. This expressway will be completed by 2024.

Take a look at the viral rhyming statement, here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The word play has tickled funny bones of the Twitter users as took to reply to the PMO's tweet through memes and laughter emojis. Not just that, some have also appreciated the rhyming style used in the shared message to grab the eye of netizen-voters.

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Advertisement

कैसा लगा मेरा मज़ाक 😂🤭 — Aadil Sheikh عادل (@007Aadilsheikh) December 18, 2021

ट्विटर में लाफ्टर का ईमोजी नही आता नही तो जनता सबसे ज़्यादा उसी का उपयोग करती 😂😂😂 — Mohammed Amjad mansoori (@MohammedAmjadm1) December 18, 2021

Advertisement

Oho wordplay bazi Modi ji. — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 18, 2021

up + yogi upyogi wah definitely it will work — Soccer lover (@kalagirsa) December 18, 2021

Waah kya logic h....Shaandar.... — pawan sharma (@psharma6342) December 18, 2021

Advertisement

Rhyming me he Vikas dhik raha hai — Aman Shaikh (@AmanShaikh8792) December 18, 2021

wah bhai wah kya joda hai Modi ji... bahut hi upYogi — Sudhanshu Mishra (@Sud_1StepForwrd) December 18, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 03:00 PM IST