PM Modi responds to condolence letter of Class 2 student

The letter was shared on Twitter by BJP leader and MLA Khushbu Sundar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
PM Modi's response to a condolence letter from a second-grade student in Bengaluru has won hearts. The letter from the Prime Minister to the student has gone viral on social media.

The letter was shared on Twitter by BJP leader and MLA Khushbu Sundar. The BJP MLA tweeted, "This is the quality of a true Statesman! Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modiji responds to a class 2 student's condolence letter. These are life changing gestures that will steer the life of this young one in the right direction."

The BJP MLA posted the letter written by the student and PM Modi's letter on the social media platform.

In a letter dated December 30, Aarush, a second-grade student, expressed his heartfelt condolences for the death of PM Modi's mother, Heeraben.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, passed away on Decemeber 30, 2022, at the age of 100 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," PM Modi had tweeted after her demise.

