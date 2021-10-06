PM Modi meets 'bullish' stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala; images go viral on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met well-known stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, noting that he is very bullish about the Indian economy.

"Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala... lively, insightful and very bullish on India," Modi tweeted.

Jhunjhunwala is often referred to as the Warren Buffett of India or the Big Bull. His every stock move and investment strategy on Dalal Street are always closely watched by investors.

The prime minister also had a "productive" meeting with Nunzio Quacquarelli, the CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd, and said they talked at length about aspects relating to the education sector.

Sharing an image with Quacquarelli, PM Modi wrote, "Had a productive meeting with Mr. Nunzio Quacquarelli, the CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd. We talked at length about aspects relating to the education sector."

While both the meetings progressed, one of them creates headlines on Wednesday. Pictures of the meeting of PM Modi and went viral on Twitter. In one of the images, PM Modi can be seen standing while sits on the chair. While many are praising PM Modi for his humility others are calling it an insult of the Prime Minister.

Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:50 AM IST