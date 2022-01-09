e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

FPJ Web Desk
S Jaishankar | fILE

External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar or Dr. S Jaishankar turned 67 today. On his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, others took to Twitter sharing best wishes on the special day.

"Best wishes to our colleague @DrSJaishankar Ji on his birthday. He has been making outstanding contributions to Indian foreign policy as an officer and now as a Minister. His strategic insights are also very valuable. Praying for his long and healthy life, " PM Modi tweeted.

Receiving the warm birthday greetings, Jaishankar replied, "Thank you Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi ji for your good wishes and strong encouragement. Your leadership is a great motivation in the service of the nation."

Maharashtra MP Supriya Sule wrote, "Wishing Union Minister Hon. Shri S. Jaishankar Ji Happy Birthday. Have a Healthy Year Ahead!"

Several netizens took to Twitter wish the the current Minister of External Affairs who serves the country since 31 May 2019.

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
