PM Modi extends birthday wishes to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar or Dr. S Jaishankar turned 67 today. On his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, others took to Twitter sharing best wishes on the special day.

"Best wishes to our colleague @DrSJaishankar Ji on his birthday. He has been making outstanding contributions to Indian foreign policy as an officer and now as a Minister. His strategic insights are also very valuable. Praying for his long and healthy life, " PM Modi tweeted.

Receiving the warm birthday greetings, Jaishankar replied, "Thank you Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi ji for your good wishes and strong encouragement. Your leadership is a great motivation in the service of the nation."

Maharashtra MP Supriya Sule wrote, "Wishing Union Minister Hon. Shri S. Jaishankar Ji Happy Birthday. Have a Healthy Year Ahead!"

Wishing Union Minister Hon. Shri S. Jaishankar Ji Happy Birthday. Have a Healthy Year Ahead!@DrSJaishankar — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) January 9, 2022

Several netizens took to Twitter wish the the current Minister of External Affairs who serves the country since 31 May 2019.

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Happy 67 th Birthday

to External Affairs minister

Dr.S.Jaishankar.

Emerged as the real Protector force for Indian Fishermen.@DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/aqvCtCS0RM — BUSHINDIA (@BUSHINDIA) January 9, 2022

Warm Birthday Wishes to Honourable Minister of External Affairs,Govt.Of India. Dr.S.Jaishankar jee @DrSJaishankar on His Auspicious Birthday🌷🙏🏻. I

Pray To Maa Tripureswari For Ur Happy And Healthy Life Sir🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tVUxJGg35V — Diptanu Debnath (@Diptanu34953250) January 9, 2022

Birthday greetings to the Union Minister Shri #S_Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar Ji. blessed with good health and long life sir pic.twitter.com/U4ujUQecTy — வால் ரைட்டிங் தென்ஸ் (@THENSMATHI) January 9, 2022

Wishing Dr. S. Jaishankar on his birthday. At last we have an erudite MEA who brings a sense of efficiency to our policies with foreign countries https://t.co/Di34iSKxSb — Usha Dravid🇮🇳 जय सियाराम (@UshaDravid) January 9, 2022

Wishing on Hon’ble External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar a very happy and blessed birthday. — Rohit Kumar (@rohitkumarmp) January 9, 2022

Happy birthday🎁🎂🎂 to the Honourable Foreign Minister of India🇮🇳 Sh. S. Jaishankar ji.



Jai Hindustan🇮🇳🙏💕

Jai Himachal🇮🇳🙏💕

Vande Matram🇮🇳🙏💕 — KSHITIJ THAKUR🇮🇳 (@KSHITIJ_INDIA) January 9, 2022

Warmest greetings to the Hon'ble Union Minister Shri.Dr.S.Jaishankar ji on his Birthday.@DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/LM4cTGH67I — Sathish Kumar (SK) (@sathishvelraj) January 9, 2022

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 11:20 AM IST