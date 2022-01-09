PM Modi extends birthday wishes to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar or Dr. S Jaishankar turned 67 today. On his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, others took to Twitter sharing best wishes on the special day.
"Best wishes to our colleague @DrSJaishankar Ji on his birthday. He has been making outstanding contributions to Indian foreign policy as an officer and now as a Minister. His strategic insights are also very valuable. Praying for his long and healthy life, " PM Modi tweeted.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Receiving the warm birthday greetings, Jaishankar replied, "Thank you Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi ji for your good wishes and strong encouragement. Your leadership is a great motivation in the service of the nation."
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Maharashtra MP Supriya Sule wrote, "Wishing Union Minister Hon. Shri S. Jaishankar Ji Happy Birthday. Have a Healthy Year Ahead!"
Wishing Union Minister Hon. Shri S. Jaishankar Ji Happy Birthday. Have a Healthy Year Ahead!@DrSJaishankar— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) January 9, 2022
Several netizens took to Twitter wish the the current Minister of External Affairs who serves the country since 31 May 2019.
Take a look at some reactions, here:
Wishing Hon’ble External Affairs Minister of India Shri. S.Jaishankar ji a very Happy Birthday. May Lord Venkateshwara bless him with good health and happiness. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @indiandiplomats @AP_EDB @AndhraPradeshCM @VSReddy_MP pic.twitter.com/3sXrgg5YBq— S. Rajiv Krishna (@RajivKrishnaS) January 9, 2022
Happy 67 th Birthday— BUSHINDIA (@BUSHINDIA) January 9, 2022
to External Affairs minister
Dr.S.Jaishankar.
Emerged as the real Protector force for Indian Fishermen.@DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/aqvCtCS0RM
Warm Birthday Wishes to Honourable Minister of External Affairs,Govt.Of India. Dr.S.Jaishankar jee @DrSJaishankar on His Auspicious Birthday🌷🙏🏻. I— Diptanu Debnath (@Diptanu34953250) January 9, 2022
Pray To Maa Tripureswari For Ur Happy And Healthy Life Sir🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tVUxJGg35V
Birthday greetings to the Union Minister Shri #S_Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar Ji. blessed with good health and long life sir pic.twitter.com/U4ujUQecTy— வால் ரைட்டிங் தென்ஸ் (@THENSMATHI) January 9, 2022
Wishing Dr. S. Jaishankar on his birthday. At last we have an erudite MEA who brings a sense of efficiency to our policies with foreign countries https://t.co/Di34iSKxSb— Usha Dravid🇮🇳 जय सियाराम (@UshaDravid) January 9, 2022
Wishing on Hon’ble External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar a very happy and blessed birthday.— Rohit Kumar (@rohitkumarmp) January 9, 2022
Happy birthday🎁🎂🎂 to the Honourable Foreign Minister of India🇮🇳 Sh. S. Jaishankar ji.— KSHITIJ THAKUR🇮🇳 (@KSHITIJ_INDIA) January 9, 2022
Jai Hindustan🇮🇳🙏💕
Jai Himachal🇮🇳🙏💕
Vande Matram🇮🇳🙏💕
Warmest greetings to the Hon'ble Union Minister Shri.Dr.S.Jaishankar ji on his Birthday.@DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/LM4cTGH67I— Sathish Kumar (SK) (@sathishvelraj) January 9, 2022
ALSO READVice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, S Jaishankar extend wishes on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)