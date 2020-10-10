PM Modi biopic to re-release on Oct 15; Twitter says, ‘nice strategy to keep cinema halls empty’

‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic, starring Vivek Anand Oberoi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set for a big screen re-release once cinemas re-open on October 15.

As per the recent guidelines from the central government, cinema halls and multiplexes across the country can reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film, which released in 2019, traces the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his beginnings to his years as Chief Minister of Gujarat onto winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to become the Prime Minister of India.

The film which courted controversy during its original release in 2019, has Twitter churn out some hilarious reactions.

Scores of netizens commented on the news stating it is a good idea to keep the cinema halls empty amid an ongoing pandemic.