Ashish Mishra, accused of running over farmers in UP, summoned by cops for questioningAfter speaking out over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Varun Gandhi left out of new list of national executive committee
Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 05:27 PM IST

'Please consider Tony Kakkar for ambulance': Law soon on use of Indian music as vehicle horns; excited netizens create meme-fest

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash/ @mimithecook

Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash/ @mimithecook

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the Central government was planning to bring a law under which only the sound of Indian musical instruments can be used as a horn for vehicles.

Speaking at a highway inauguration event on Monday, the Minister of Road Transport and Highway said that not only will the conventional horn sounds of vehicles be replaced but even sirens on an ambulance and police vehicles could get a more melodious tune.

"We are thinking of bringing a law under which use of the sound of Indian musical instruments like harmonium, table and other musical instruments as a horn for vehicles will be compulsory. Sirens of ambulances and police vehicles will also be replaced with soothing sounds," Gadkari said.

Soon, sound of Indian musical instruments for horns of vehicles: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

While the news seems fascinating to some, others are amused by it and they are calling it hilarious. As is the case with Indin Twitterati, they made memes on this too. Many also raised fun questions.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Watch: New video shows minister's vehicle mowing down Lakhimpur farmers; netizens question 'if this...

