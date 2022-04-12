Planning a tour to Ladakh? Watch THIS viral video to not mess your vacation mood

In a recent video going viral on social media, we can see some tourists driving their SUV in the waters of the well known Pangong Lake, Ladakh. The video was tweeted by nature lover Jigmat Ladakhi a few days ago, since then it has elicited reactions by netizens.

"I am sharing again an another shameful video . Such irresponsible tourists are killing ladakh . Do you know? Ladakh have a more than 350 birds species and lakes like pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species," read the tweet in which we see a tourists driving their Audi SUV over waters hanging out of the sunroof of the vehicle.

Netizens got so furious that they even demanded legal action against the tourists for their nuisance caused via Pangong Lake drive. Let your vacation not end up in jail! Watch THIS video before your Ladakh tour:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:44 AM IST