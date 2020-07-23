'Planet of the apes just became scarier': Twitter in awe of how ripped chimpanzees really are

Photo of a chimpanzee suffering from alopecia - condition that causes hair to fall out - has taken the internet by a storm.
Twitter user Steve Stewart-Williams shared a picture of the chimpanzee whose 'ripped' body is visible due to alopecia.
"Chimp with alopecia reveals a truth usually concealed in fur: Chimps. Are. Ripped," he wrote.
Netizens were in awe of how ripped chimpanzees really are. The reactions coming in from the users are worth checking out.
"Planet of the apes just became much scarier," a user wrote.
"The question "do you lift bro?" has been answered," wrote another user.
Another user said, "...I should really get to the gym."
Here are some more reactions:
