Plane or Train? Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's picture of baby on board sparks guessing game among Netizens

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
Baby on Board! But is that a plane or a train? A picture of a baby has sparked a guessing game among netizens and gone viral on social media.

The picture of the baby was shared by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today on his Twitter account.

Vaishnaw shared the picture of a baby lying comfortably across two foldable tables. The picture shows a baby lying on a blanket and gazing out of a window. “Baby on Board! Plane seat or train seat? Guess?” the Railways Minister asked his Twitter followers.

The photo, taken inside a train coach, is meant to showcase the flight-like comfort that premium coaches on Indian Railways offer.

The tweet has been viewed more than 1.8 million times on the microblogging platform.

Most people in the comments section guessed that the photo was taken on a train—the newly launched Vande Bharat Express. 

