Pictures of gorilla practicing rugby ahead of Rugby World Cup goes viral

Ahead of Rugby World Cup, pictures of Pertinax, a western lowland gorilla, at Paignton Zoo in Devon, UK, has gone viral. The 37-year-old male gorilla, a resident of Paignton Zoo in Devon, UK, was spotted playing with a rugby ball and it was a moment not to be missed.

Some pictures of the gorilla with the rugby ball have been shared by Paignton Zoo's official account on Twitter and it's a delightful sight. As per the zoo, the rugby balls were donated by Lovell Rugby, the world's largest online rugby store. They also added that Pertinax "showed some fine ball-carrying skills." "Western lowland gorilla, Pertinax, has been testing out his rugby skills ahead of the Rugby WorldCup! The rugby balls are a great form of environmental enrichment, being novel items that provoke curiosity and stimulate play," read the caption of the tweet posted by the zoo.

Take a look at the pictures below: