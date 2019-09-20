Viral

Updated on

Pictures of gorilla practicing rugby ahead of Rugby World Cup goes viral

By FPJ Web Desk

Pictures of gorilla practicing rugby ahead of Rugby World Cup goes viral
Photo Credit: Paignton Zoo Twitter

Ahead of Rugby World Cup, pictures of Pertinax, a western lowland gorilla, at Paignton Zoo in Devon, UK, has gone viral. The 37-year-old male gorilla, a resident of Paignton Zoo in Devon, UK, was spotted playing with a rugby ball and it was a moment not to be missed.

Some pictures of the gorilla with the rugby ball have been shared by Paignton Zoo's official account on Twitter and it's a delightful sight. As per the zoo, the rugby balls were donated by Lovell Rugby, the world's largest online rugby store. They also added that Pertinax "showed some fine ball-carrying skills." "Western lowland gorilla, Pertinax, has been testing out his rugby skills ahead of the Rugby WorldCup! The rugby balls are a great form of environmental enrichment, being novel items that provoke curiosity and stimulate play," read the caption of the tweet posted by the zoo.

Take a look at the pictures below:

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in