Pictures: Kylie Jenner receives flak from Twitterati over private jet flight

Image credit: Google

Kylie Jenner has been receiving criticism on social media post she flaunted her and partner Travis Scott’s private jets. If that was not enough, it was also alleged that she had taken her jet to take a minutes-long flight, which did not go well with Twitterati.

Jenner posted an Instagram story with Scott and captioned the post as, "You wanna take mine or yours?"

Social media users also put allegations on her that she takes 5-minute flights in her private jet. A Twitter account named Celeb Jets said that her jet took a 3-minute flight. The account later clarified that the total flight time was 17 minutes.

Just remembered how Kylie Jenner uses her private jet to make 3 minute flights pic.twitter.com/ERNcL1XuO5 — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) July 17, 2022

Can people not comment "goals" under Kylie Jenner's very tone deaf picture about taking out a private jet for a short trip?! Like what is goals about that? Polluting the earth and not giving a damn about our planet?! I swear when they say Eat the Rich, they mean the Kardashians. — D. (Taylor's version) is Clowning 🤡 (@clowning4taylah) July 16, 2022

Oh but I must cycle to work , use paper straws, limit beef consumption in order to reduce my carbon footprint? https://t.co/suuIHUOK1v — Chøks. (@TheFairerOan) July 16, 2022

THIS SHOULD’VE STAYED IN YOUR DRAFTS: Kylie Jenner posts her jet and Travis Scott’s jet on Instagram just days after news breaks that she uses her jet to go on 3-minute trips across Los Angeles. Her followers are pissed, accusing her of needlessly increasing carbon emissions. pic.twitter.com/1LMIVvBeHi — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 18, 2022

Europe is on fire, meanwhile Kylie Jenner is taking 15 minute trips in her private jet. I could recycle everything, buy all my clothes second hand, compost and grow my own food for the rest of my life and it wouldn’t even begin to offset the footprint from one of her flights. — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) July 18, 2022

One user wrote, "THIS SHOULD’VE STAYED IN YOUR DRAFTS: Kylie Jenner posts her jet and Travis Scott’s jet on Instagram just days after news breaks that she uses her jet to go on 3-minute trips across Los Angeles. Her followers are pissed, accusing her of needlessly increasing carbon emissions". Twitter users slammed the couple and addressed climate-related concerns.

This is not the first time Jenner and Scott has received backlash on social media.