Pictures: Kylie Jenner receives flak from Twitterati over private jet flight

Kylie Jenner has been receiving criticism on social media post she flaunted her and partner Travis Scott’s private jets. If that was not enough, it was also alleged that she had taken her jet to take a minutes-long flight, which did not go well with Twitterati.
Jenner posted an Instagram story with Scott and captioned the post as, "You wanna take mine or yours?"
Social media users also put allegations on her that she takes 5-minute flights in her private jet. A Twitter account named Celeb Jets said that her jet took a 3-minute flight. The account later clarified that the total flight time was 17 minutes.
One user wrote, "THIS SHOULD’VE STAYED IN YOUR DRAFTS: Kylie Jenner posts her jet and Travis Scott’s jet on Instagram just days after news breaks that she uses her jet to go on 3-minute trips across Los Angeles. Her followers are pissed, accusing her of needlessly increasing carbon emissions". Twitter users slammed the couple and addressed climate-related concerns.
This is not the first time Jenner and Scott has received backlash on social media.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)