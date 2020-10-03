'Picture of the day': Twitter applauds Priyanka Gandhi as she steps in to defend Congress workers amid scuffle with police

Dramatic scenes erupted at the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway after the police resorted to mild lathi charge over hundreds of Congress workers, compelling party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to come out and shield a party worker who was being baton charged by police personnel.

The UP Police resorted to lathi charge after the Congress workers refused to leave the DND flyway even after five Congress leaders were allowed to visit Hathras to meet the family members of the victim.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, after holding talks with police officials, climbed on the rooftop of his car to announce that five Congress leaders had been allowed to visit Hathras to meet the victim's family.

But his request did not change the sentiments of party workers, who wanted to accompany him to Hathras. After the vehicle in which Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka were travelling reached the toll area of the DND, the police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the massive crowd. Several Congress workers were injured in the sudden lathi charge.

Sensing that party workers were being baton charged by police personnel, Priyanka Gandhi came out of her vehicle and rushed into the crowd to shield a party worker.

Priyanka held the arm of the worker and pulled him near the divider of the toll gate. Rahul Gndhi rushed out of his car and brought a water bottle for him.

The two leaders then provided water to the party worker. Rahul then asked the worker, "kya hua" (what happened). To which the party worker responded that 'bahot maara hai bhaiya' (They've beaten me a lot).

The INC also uploaded the video of Priyanka Gandhi on its official Twitter handle: