Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 03:08 PM IST

Picture of Taimur Ali Khan's lookalike is taking social media by storm

A kid named 'Zaryan Thapar', a young boy almost about the same age as Taimur’s, looks awfully similar to the celeb kid. The pictures of the two have gone viral on social media.
FPJ Web Desk
Zaryan Thapar (L) Taimur Ali Khan (R) | Twitter

While paparazzi keeps chasing all celebrities round the clock, there's one person who is the apple of everyone's eye- Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur has been the media's favourite ever since he was born. His pictures go viral on social media platforms every now and then.

Recently, a picture of Taimur's doppelganger has gone viral on Instagram. A kid named 'Zaryan Thapar', a young boy almost about the same age as Taimur’s, looks awfully similar to the celeb kid. The picture was shared by Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

The hair, eyes and the entire appeal of Zaryan’s face has the glimpses of Taimur. We are sure that you will find similarities amongst the two as well.

Sharing the picture, Bhayani wrote, "There is little Zaryan Thapar who is #taimuralikhan doppelganger ❤."

The picture has received more than 48000 likes and has gone viral on the social media platform with many Instagrammers falling in love with both the cute kids.

