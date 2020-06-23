PIB Hindi at it again, starts liking salacious tweets

Well, the pandemic has hit us quite hard and so has boredom. And while it is important to kill boredom in some way or the other, it seems that PIB Hindi has found a way to keep themselves entertained.

Centre's Press Information Bureau that was earlier trolled for liking sleazy tweets on the day of Janata Curfew in March, seems to have now resumed to like salacious tweets again.

It is imperative to note that the PIB Hindi handle has liked the same tweet netizens trolled them for earlier.

And this raises questions of who is handling the handle and what is this person up to?

The offical handle, even if it was by mistake, would definitely be made fun of. More so because it not the first time PIB Hindi has done that.

Though PIB Hindi unliked the tweet, Twitterati were smart enough to take a screenshot and now the handle is getting trolled yet again.

Earlier, on the day of Janata Curfew, before unliking them, the PIB’s Hindi and main handle liked a series of tweets including scantily-clad women, K-Pop videos, a collection of Tarantino movies and other content in Chinese.

Here's how Twitter reacted;

A Twitter user said, "If PIB Fact Check wasn’t an embarrassment enough for the government, PIB Hindi s affinity for sleaze is even worse. Who runs these handles? Is taxpayer money now being used to pay people to watch porn during office hours?"

Another user said, "Errrr PIB Hindi is liking some interesting tweets."