Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 04:39 PM IST

Photos: MS Dhoni meets Vijay in Chennai; fans call it 'picture of the year'

FPJ Web Desk
MS Dhoni and Vijay | Photo: Twitter/@Jagadishbliss

To make our tiring Thursday better, universe made two absolute legends MS Dhoni and Vijay meet. The pictures went viral as fans could not stop marvelling at the incident.

It is being said that the cricketer was shooting for an advertisement in Gokulam Studios in Chennai and actor Vijay was there too. While Dhoni was shooting for an ad, Vijay was shooting for his upcoming film, Beast. The two legends met in Vijay's caravan and had a brief chat.

Co-producer of Master, Jagadish took to his Twitter to share a few clicks from the meet.

Within minutes the pictures went viral and now they are all over the internet. Fans are gushing about the meet and wondering what the two legends must have talked about.

Sharing the pictures, film correspondent Rajasekar wrote, "Good to see this camaraderie."

Film critic Sathish Kumar M wrote, "Two favourite ever people of Tamilians met today. #Beast shoot & Ad shoot happened for Dhoni at Gokulam Studios. #Thalapathy & #CSKThalaDhoni together in a single pic will make the fans go crazy."

Here's how fans are reacting. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 04:39 PM IST

